Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun: Police chief

Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun: Police chief
(Christian Monterrosa/AP)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 17:28
Mohamed Ibrahim, Associated Press

Police in Minnesota where a black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge”.

The man identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright died on Sunday in Brooklyn Centre, a city of about 30,000 people on the north-west border of Minneapolis.

People gather in protest in Brooklyn Centre (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

His death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

More in this section

Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction
Russia Fire Firefighter killed tackling blaze in St Petersburg
Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop
minnesotaplace: international
Winter weather Feb 11th 2021

Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices