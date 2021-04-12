Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal

Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal
(PA)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 17:22
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

A Rome judge ordered the arrest of an Italian businessman living in London who is a prime suspect in the Vatican’s two-year investigation into the Holy See’s 350 million euro (£302 million) investment in a London real estate venture.

Judge Corrado Cappiello said there was an “absolute concrete” risk that Gianluigi Torzi could commit crimes if he is not taken into custody, saying the evidence showed he engaged in a “true economic strategy aimed at defrauding” tax authorities.

Torzi’s lawyers immediately filed a motion to contest the order before it passes onto Interpol and British police.

They noted in a statement that a British judge recently dismantled much of the Vatican’s case against Torzi in a related asset seizure ruling.

Vatican prosecutors have accused Torzi of extorting the Holy See of 15 million euros (£13 million) to turn over ownership of a luxury London building in which the Vatican’s secretariat of state was a majority shareholder.

St Peter’s Basilica (Niall Carson/PA)

Neither he nor anyone else under investigation has been indicted.

Torzi denies wrongdoing. Contracts show top Holy See officials signed off on Torzi’s involvement in the deal, and even Pope Francis knew about it and had met with Torzi.

Judge Cappiello’s 15-page order cited evidence gathered by both Vatican prosecutors and Rome investigators, who say they uncovered evidence of false billing, tax evasion and money laundering when Torzi’s phone, emails and WhatsApp messages were seized by Vatican investigators last year.

Torzi’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday that all taxes had been paid on the transactions cited by Judge Cappiello and that they expected it would be thrown out.

They noted that a British judge recently ruled that there was no reason to believe that Torzi benefited from criminal conduct as alleged by the Vatican and that the city state’s prosecutors had overstated their case through “appalling” omissions and misrepresentations to the court.

The Vatican had arrested Torzi for 10 days in June last year after he came into the Vatican City State for questioning about his role in the London deal.

The Vatican’s secretariat of state had used Torzi as a middleman to exit an investment fund that controlled the London property so that the Holy See could buy the building outright.

Vatican prosecutors have suffered a series of losses in foreign courts over the course of their investigation, which has raised questions about the rights of the accused in the Vatican’s criminal justice system.

The search of a key suspect’s Rome apartment was declared illegitimate and an extradition request for an Italian was woman dropped at the last minute after Italy’s high court established she never should have been arrested in the first place.

More in this section

Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction
Russia Fire Firefighter killed tackling blaze in St Petersburg
Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop Off-duty Italian art squad police officers find looted statue in Belgian shop
scandalplace: international
Police Shooting Minnesota

Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun: Police chief

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices