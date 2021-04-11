Newborn baby found dead in English supermarket car park

The discovery was made at the Morrisons car park on the Black Country Route in Bilston (PA)
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 14:56
Helen William, PA

Police are trying to find the mother of a newborn baby who has been found dead on a supermarket car park in England. 

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Edmonds said the “truly tragic discovery” was made at the Morrisons car park on the Black Country Route in Bilston on Sunday just after 9am.

Officers, who were alerted by a member of the public, are extremely concerned for the welfare of the baby’s mother and are urgently appealing for her or anyone who knows who she is to come forward.

It is not known when the baby was born or how they came to be in the car park.

In making an urgent call to try to find the mother, Mr Edmonds said: “This is a truly tragic discovery, and we’ve been treating the scene and the baby with the utmost care and dignity today.

“While we don’t yet know what has happened, what we do know is that there must be a mother out there who is in real need of help − and she is my absolute priority at the moment.

“We have been checking CCTV and speaking to hospitals, but it may be that the mother or someone who knows who she is sees this appeal.

“I really want to speak to her to make sure she’s OK, and to ensure that she can get the help that she urgently needs.”

A Morrisons spokesman said the company is helping the police and it would not be releasing any further information about the discovery.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police by quoting log 842 of April 11.

Officers can be reached via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Members of the public can also dial 999 in an emergency.

