Pope praises Duke of Edinburgh’s ‘distinguished’ public service
The Duke of Edinburgh shakes hands with Pope Francis as the Queen looks on (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 11:09
Pope Francis has offered the Queen “heartfelt condolences” for the loss of her husband and praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his devotion to marriage and “distinguished record” of public service.

In a telegram sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state and made public on Saturday, Francis said he was “saddened” to learn of Philip’s death at the age of 99.

“Recalling Prince Philip’s devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness commends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer,” read the telegram sent in the pontiff’s name.

The royals met Pope Francis at the Vatican (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“Upon you and upon all who grieve his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the Lord’s blessings of consolation and peace,” the message concluded.

