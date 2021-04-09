Ex-US president George W Bush leads global tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

Then US president George Bush shakes hands with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2003 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 12:45
Associated Press Reporter

Former US president George W Bush has praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s devotion to worthy causes and to others after his death aged 99.

In a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, Mr Bush said: “He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom

Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the rest of Philip’s family.

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom”.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Mr Beaune added.

