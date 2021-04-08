Mrs World arrested over on-stage melee at competition in Sri Lanka

Mrs World arrested over on-stage melee at competition in Sri Lanka
Caroline Jurie, centre, leaves a police station after being bailed in Colombo, Sri Lanka (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 19:42
Bharatha Mallawarachi, Associated Press

The reigning Mrs World has been arrested for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries.

Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who won the Mrs Sri Lanka title at a televised pageant held in Colombo on Sunday.

Moments after De Silva won the title, Jurie, who is also Sri Lankan, came on stage and snatched the crown from her, saying she was ineligible because she was divorced. Jurie then gave the crown to the first-runner up, declaring she was the winner.

In a statement on her Facebook page, De Silva denied being divorced.

“Being apart is one. Divorce is something else. I’m still an un divorced woman,” she wrote.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police received a complaint from De Silva that she suffered injuries when her crown was removed.

Mr Rohana said Jurie and a model, Chula Padmendra, were arrested on charges of “simple hurt and criminal force” and were later released on bail. The two women have been ordered to appear in court on April 19.

Jurie declined to comment as she left the police station.

The incident at Sunday’s pageant, which was attended by the prime minister’s wife, created huge uproar in the Indian Ocean island nation. On Monday, organisers of the pageant said they would return the crown to De Silva.

More in this section

Richard Okorogheye’s mother hopes to build mental health foundation in his name Richard Okorogheye’s mother hopes to build mental health foundation in his name
Biden Biden uses executive actions to tighten gun controls and urges Congress to act
George Floyd Officer Trial George Floyd died because of lack of oxygen, expert tells court
mrsworldplace: international
Norway Ship

Salvage crews tow drifting Dutch freighter to port in Norway

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • 23
  • 27
  • 39
  • 40
  • 41
  • 42
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices