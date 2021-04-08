Salvage crews tow drifting Dutch freighter to port in Norway

Salvage crews tow drifting Dutch freighter to port in Norway
The Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika is guided to land at Alesund, Norway (Svein Ove Ekornesvag / NTB)
Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 19:24
Associated Press Reporter

A joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to safely tow to land an abandoned Dutch cargo ship that had been adrift off the coast of Norway.

The Eemslift Hendrika, a Netherlands-registered ship designed to carry large boats, securely docked in port late in the afternoon in the western city of Alesund.

“It’s a happy ending to an event. We are always happy when things go well, so it’s a good feeling,” said Captain Sverre Aas from the Norwegian Coast Guard, as quoted by the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

The Eemslift Hendrik (Redningshelikopter Floro/AP)

The Norwegian Coast Guard posted photos on Twitter on the moored Eemslift Hendrika in Alesund.

The ship’s crew of 12 was rescued by helicopter late on Monday after a power outage in its main engine. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched a salvage operation late on Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore.

The vessel has substantial quantities of diesel and fuel in its tanks, which could have caused an environmental disaster. Norwegian maritime authorities issued an emergency alert late on Wednesday and started preparations in case of an oil spill.

The Eemslift Hendrika was adrift in the area where the North Sea and Norwegian Sea meet. Salvage experts were lowered onto the sharply listing ship on Wednesday to attach towing ropes to waiting tug boats.

One large boat aboard the deck of the six-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas on Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian Coast Guard and secured to another tug boat.

More in this section

Richard Okorogheye’s mother hopes to build mental health foundation in his name Richard Okorogheye’s mother hopes to build mental health foundation in his name
Biden Biden uses executive actions to tighten gun controls and urges Congress to act
George Floyd Officer Trial George Floyd died because of lack of oxygen, expert tells court
shipplace: international
Sri Lanka

Mrs World arrested over on-stage melee at competition in Sri Lanka

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • 23
  • 27
  • 39
  • 40
  • 41
  • 42
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices