German health minister says EU will not order Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
A medical worker administers a jab of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 10:12
Germany’s health minister says the European Union will not order Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and his country will hold bilateral talks with Russia on whether an order makes sense.

Jens Spahn told WDR public radio that the EU’s executive Commission said it will not place orders for Sputnik V on member countries’ behalf, as it did with other manufacturers.

Mr Spahn said on Thursday he told his fellow EU health ministers that Germany “will talk bilaterally to Russia, first of all about when what quantities could come”.

He said “to really make a difference in our current situation, the deliveries would have to come in the next two to four or five months already”.

Jens Spahn (Michael Kappeler/AP)

Otherwise, he said, Germany would have “more than enough vaccine” already.

Mr Spahn reiterated that, as far as Germany is concerned, Sputnik V must be cleared for use by the European Medicines Agency, and “for that, Russia must deliver data”.

On Wednesday, Bavaria’s governor said his administration was signing a preliminary contract to get 2.5 million doses of Sputnik V, probably in July, if the jab is cleared by the EMA.

