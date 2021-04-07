Bolsonaro rejects lockdown despite Brazils’ record Covid-19 death toll

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear carry the coffin of a person who died from complications related to Covid-19 (Andre Penner/AP)
Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 19:17
Associated Press Reporter

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said there will be “no national lockdown” a day after the nation saw its highest number of Covid-19 deaths.

Brazil’s Health Ministry registered 4,195 deaths on Tuesday, becoming the third country to go above that threshold as Mr Bolsonaro’s political opponents demanded stricter measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

“We’re not going to accept this politics of stay home and shut everything down,” Mr Bolsonaro said, resisting the pressure in a speech in the city of Chapeco in Santa Catarina state. “There will be no national lockdown.”

A woman throws a flower over the tomb of a relative who died from complications related to Covid-19 (Andre Penner/AP)

Brazil’s conservative president also defended the use of so-called early treatment protocols, which include anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

No scientific studies have found the drug effective to prevent or treat Covid-19.

“There is not enough vaccine today in the world. We need to find alternatives,” he said.

The number of deaths in Chapeco linked to the virus has finally come down after some very difficult weeks.

Intensive care units had surpassed capacity, forcing authorities to transfer infected patients to hospitals in other states.

Last month, the city implemented some restrictions on the economy for two weeks, but mr Bolsonaro attributed Chapeco’s recent success to the use of early treatment protocols, newspaper Estadao reported.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised (Eraldo Peres/AP)

In an open letter published on Tuesday in newspaper O Globo, the Brazilian Association of Collective Health, which has nearly 20,000 members, called for a three-week nationwide lockdown.

“The serious epidemiological situation that is leading to the collapse of the health system in several states requires the immediate adoption, without hesitation, of strict restrictive measures,” the statement said.

Intensive care units in most Brazilian states have an occupation rate above 90%, though figures have been stable in the past week.

