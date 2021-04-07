‘Sedition has been buried’, King of Jordan says of rift with half-brother

‘Sedition has been buried’, King of Jordan says of rift with half-brother
King Abdullah II of Jordan (Yousef Allan/AP)
Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 16:28
Sarah El-Deeb and Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Jordan’s king has addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain.

Wednesday’s statement, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend.

“I speak to you today as my family and tribesmen … to reassure you that the sedition has been buried,” the statement said.

King Abdullah II laughs with his half brother Prince Hamzah, right, in a picture taken in 2001 (Yousef Allan/AP)

“The challenge of the last few days was not the hardest or the most dangerous to the stability of our nation, but it was the most painful because those who are party to the sedition were from our own home and from outside it,” he said.

“Nothing can come close to the shock and the pain and anger I felt, as a brother, and head of the Hashemite family and as a leader to this dear people.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 Under-30s in UK to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine
Norway Ship Efforts to salvage stricken cargo ship off Norway postponed for a day
Hong Kong Activist Three Hong Kong activists plead guilty to taking part in unauthorised rally
princeplace: international
George Floyd Officer Trial

Witness says officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck while he was on ground

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices