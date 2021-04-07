Angela Merkel backing ‘short, uniform lockdown’ for Germany

Angela Merkel backing ‘short, uniform lockdown’ for Germany
Chairs and tables outside a traditional Bavarian restaurant are locked at the city centre in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 13:14
Associated Press Reporter

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is supporting calls for a “short, uniform lockdown” as the country grapples with a rise in coronavirus cases.

German state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, have taken differing approaches.

Some back limited reopening steps and others advocate a stricter shutdown.

Armin Laschet, a governor who also leads Mrs Merkel’s party, is calling for a 2-3 week “bridge lockdown” to control infections while vaccinations are ramped up.

Only very few people walk on the Friedrichstrasse near the former Checkpoint Charlie, an allied border crossing during the Cold War, in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer says, “every call for a short, uniform lockdown is right”.

She says numbers of new cases are not particularly good, and a rise in the number of occupied intensive care beds “speaks a very clear language”.

Mr Laschet also called for the next meeting between Mrs Merkel and governors to coordinate restrictions to be moved up from next Monday but has hit resistance from his colleagues.

More in this section

Turkey Failed Coup Trial Former presidential guards among those sentenced over failed Turkish coup
Turkey EU EU officials vent anger over Turkey’s ‘deliberate’ snub to Ursula von der Leyen
Myanmar Myanmar security forces storm town to tackle armed protesters
coronavirusgermanyplace: international
France Rwanda Genocide

Rwanda’s president praises report on France’s role in 1994 genocide

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices