Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture by the well-known Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, in Vigelandsparken (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 18:22
Associated Press reporters

A Norwegian museum said that a famous statue of a baby boy stomping his feet in anger has been removed from a park in the capital Oslo for repairs after someone vandalised it by trying to saw off its left ankle.

The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture is considered a national treasure and is arguably the most famous work by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, who died in 1943 and has also designed the Nobel Peace Prize medal.

It depicts a small angry boy and was most likely modelled in 1928, the Vigeland Museum said in a statement, adding that “someone tried to saw over the left ankle of the sculpture”.

Damage to the bronze Sinnataggen sculpture by the well-known Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)

The statue was removed for conservation, and will be placed back in its original place “as soon as possible”.

“This is damage to a protected cultural monument and the matter will be reported to the police,” said museum director Jarle Stroemodden.

“We want the audience to have close access to the art of Vigeland and it is a pity that this (has happened).”

The Sinnataggen is part of the so called Vigeland Installation — a highly popular tourist attraction in Norway — that consists of dozens of sculptures and larger structures such as bridges and fountains at the Frogner Park close to the centre of Oslo.

