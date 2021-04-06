US Navy medic killed by police after critically wounding two people in Maryland

US Navy medic killed by police after critically wounding two people in Maryland
A crime scene technician stands near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Maryland (Julio Cortez/AP)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 15:27
Associated Press Reporter

A US Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park, then fled to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed, police and navy officials said.

The gunman entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base, Mr Lando said.

The Navy did not release further details.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Maryland (WJLA/AP)

A statement from the Pentagon just said that an “active shooting incident” on the base involved a Navy medic who was later killed.

Mr Lando said: “We have two different scenes.

“All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter.

“The public is no longer at risk.

“Everyone is safe.”

Latest

