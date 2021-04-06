Suspect dead and two critically injured in US shooting

Suspect dead and two critically injured in US shooting
Police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Maryland (WJLA/AP)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 14:44
Associated Press Reporter

Police in the US state of Maryland responded to reports of a gunman and said there were at least two victims, while the US Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors.

Police said the suspect was dead and two victims were in critical condition.

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about four miles from Fort Detrick.

The Navy did not release further details.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mr Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Centre in Baltimore.

More in this section

Global Covid death toll surpasses three million amid new infections resurgence Global Covid death toll surpasses three million amid new infections resurgence
Egypt Suez Canal Suez Canal boss urges stricken vessel’s owner to settle out of court
Coronavirus - Sun Mar 7, 2021 Downing Street defends Johnson’s visit to church with controversial LGBT+ views
shootingplace: international
Active Shooter Maryland

US Navy medic killed by police after critically wounding two people in Maryland

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices