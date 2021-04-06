In Video: Police chase stolen ambulance in Texas

In Video: Police chase stolen ambulance in Texas
(KDFW Fox 4/AP)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 08:23
Associated Press reporters

A suspect was arrested in Texas after leading police on a chase in a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance.

The chase lasted nearly an hour, as law enforcement officers followed the ambulance speeding through Dallas and moving into Collin County.

ambulanceinvideoplace: international
