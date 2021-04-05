Ferry collision in Bangladesh leaves dozens dead

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 10:47
Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized.

The ferry sank on Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, an official said.

Fire and civil defence official Ershad Hossain said rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday. Nine other people remained missing, he said.

Mr Hossain said the double-decker ferry was travelling to neighbouring Munshiganj district with more than 50 passengers when the accident took place.

Authorities, who said the sand-laden cargo vessel hit the ferry, have ordered an investigation.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and north-eastern regions.

