Queues seen in east London as surplus vaccine walk-ins become available

A library in east London saw long queues as it was announced that people could walk in for surplus Covid-19 vaccine stock.

Walthamstow Library vaccinated 3,000 people on Wednesday after the call-out for local people for spare vaccines, who were prioritised based on risk.

Stella Creasy, Labour MP for Walthamstow, tweeted on Wednesday morning about the extra supply, saying: “Walthamstow there is extra supply of Covid-19 vaccine today at the library.

“If you are 50+; 18+ with a health condition; a carer; a health and social care or blue light worker you can walk in before 6.30pm for 1st vaccine. Bring NHS number and evidence of the category you are in!”

Incredibly orderly (albeit long) queue at Walthamstow Library for free Covid jab for anyone, from surplus doses. pic.twitter.com/MeBrKdx2y6 — Sébastien Cevey (@theefer) March 31, 2021

Several Twitter users reported that queues were up to two hours long, with some claiming that anyone over the age of 18 could queue for a spare Covid-19 vaccine.

Waltham Forest Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) clarified that only those in risk categories could receive surplus vaccines.

The group said on Twitter: “Please do not go to Walthamstow Library for a vaccine this afternoon unless you have an appointment to be vaccinated.

“We are unable to vaccinate people who are not in the specified groups. We will let you know when there are any further walk-in events.”

Waltham Forest Council tweeted that 3,000 people had been vaccinated at the centre on Wednesday.

“We vaccinated 3,000 people today at Walthamstow Library,” the council tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone who walked-in and the amazing Drs, NHS staff and volunteers who made it possible.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that a total of 4.1 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the equivalent of around one in 13 (7.8%) of adults.