Man held over attack on Asian American woman in New York street

Man held over attack on Asian American woman in New York street
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 10:21
Michael R Sisak, Associated Press

A man has been arrested over a brutal attack on an Asian American woman in New York City and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

The arrest, posted on the New York Police Department’s hate crimes Twitter account, came after a man was seen on video kicking and stamping on the woman on Tuesday.

Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City, faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking in Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when a man approached her and kicked her in the abdomen, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stamped on her face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her before casually walking away, police said. She was discharged from hospital after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Surveillance video released by police showed two people who appeared to be security guards at a nearby building failing to intervene. They have been suspended pending an investigation. Their union said it had information that they had called for help immediately.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life Japanese government calls for further probe into Covid-19 origins
Indonesia Plane Crash Indonesian navy finds Sriwijaya Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder
Japan Hitachi GlobalLogic Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic in 9.6 billion-dollar deal
assaultpa-sourceplace: international
ADDITION Virus Outbreak Italy

Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s amid blood clots fear

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices