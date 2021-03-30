Human parents feel for mama bear trying to corral her cubs

(Danny Lawson/PA)
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 16:47
Associated Press reporters

A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.

Hundreds of people responded to a four-minute video of the bear’s struggles, posted on the Facebook page of Winchester Police Department in Connecticut.

Other videos of the bears also circulated online.

“I never had four but I still can relate! So glad the cars waited for them,” wrote one mother from Sedona, Arizona.

“The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!” wrote another woman.

The video taken on Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across Rowley Street, which has a speed limit of 40mph, as a police cruiser blocks traffic.

The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road.

Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.

“The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals,” the department warned.

