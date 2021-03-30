Football star Benzema to stand trial in October on sex tape blackmail claims

Football star Benzema to stand trial in October on sex tape blackmail claims
Karim Benzema (Nick Potts/PA)
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 11:01
Associated Press reporters

Football star Karim Benzema will face trial in October for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape, prosecutors have said.

Benzema will stand trial from October 20 to 22 on the charge of complicity in attempted blackmail, the Versailles prosecutor’s office said. He denies any wrongdoing.

The Real Madrid striker is suspected of pressuring Valbuena in 2015 to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured.

Benzema, the most talented French forward of his generation, has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal, despite consistent showings for Real Madrid.

Mathieu Valbuena (Adam Davy/PA)

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend that year to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police.

Four other people will also stand trial in the case.

When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then prime minister Manuel Valls said he had “no place” in the national team.

Benzema, who is of Algerian descent, had a good relationship with France coach Didier Deschamps, until he accused Deschamps of giving in to pressure from racists when the coach did not include him in the squad for the 2016 European Championship.

Benzema appeared 81 times for France, and scored 27 goals.

More in this section

Sarah Everard death Watchdog backs police handling of Sarah Everard vigil
Coronavirus - Tue Oct 13, 2020 Novavax: Extending delay between first and second dose should be ‘fine’
Dogs and chocolate Choc-horror: Pet owners warned after dog which ate Easter egg nearly dies
benzemapa-sourceplace: international
Hong Kong China

China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices