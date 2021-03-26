Fraternity members stole rare tree from US university arboretum, police say

Fraternity members stole rare tree from US university arboretum, police say
The stump of a rare, 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree which was cut down and stolen from the UW Arboretum in Madison, Wisconsin (Steve Apps/AP)
Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 19:26
Associated Press Reporter

US police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said that they have cracked the case.

UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which has not been recognised as an official student organisation since 2015.

Police said they acted on a tip, and that the three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a vehicle and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine.

The stolen tree was about 30 yards from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.

The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.

After learning how rare the tree was, and that police were investigating, the students destroyed it and disposed of it outside of the city, university police said.

Each of the students was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a 200 US dollar fine.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone declined to comment on the students involved, citing federal privacy laws related to student discipline.

She said in general students can face campus disciplinary action in addition to criminal sanctions.

More in this section

'Kill The Bill' protest - Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ protesters gather for third demo in Bristol
France Rwanda Genocide Commission clears France of complicity in Rwanda genocide
WHO China Virus Origins China outlines Covid origin findings, ahead of WHO report
treepa-sourceplace: international
Ratcliffe on Soar power station stock

Joe Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate talks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices