Joe Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate talks

Ratcliffe on Soar power station near Nottingham (David Jones/PA)
Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 19:08
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the people he has invited to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the US hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials said.

The president is seeking to revive a US-convened forum of the world’s major economies on climate that George W. Bush and Barack Obama both used and Donald Trump let languish.

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

It will be held on April 22 and 23.

Hosting the summit will fulfil a campaign pledge and executive order by Mr Biden, and the administration is timing the event with its own upcoming announcement of what’s a much tougher US target for revamping the US economy to sharply cut emissions from coal, natural gas and oil.

