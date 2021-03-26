32 killed as two trains collide in southern Egypt

Local media displayed videos from the scene showing overturned carriages with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Two trains have collided in southern Egypt, causing three passenger carriages to overturn, killing 32 people and leaving 66 injured, health authorities said.

Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash in the province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry.

Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident.

Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways.

In the same year, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the government lacked about 250 billion Egyptian pounds (£11 billion) to overhaul the run-down railway system. He spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002 when more than 300 people were killed as fire erupted in a train travelling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

