Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies aged 75

Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies aged 75
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (AP)
Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 09:30
AP Reporters

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates, has died, his brother said. He was 75.

Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the UAE.

Emirati officials announced the death without specifying a cause.

Sheikh Hamdan had been in poor health for several months. Last autumn, he flew abroad for an unspecified operation and in recent weeks his brother Sheikh Mohammed has tweeted prayers for his recovery.

Born on December 25 1945, the second son of late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum grew up in what was known as the Trucial States, a collection of Arab sheikhdoms along the southern shore of the Persian Gulf which were part of a British protectorate since 1820.

When the UAE formed its first cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death, attracting foreign investment, managing the country’s oil wealth and, along with his brother, overseeing the transformation of Dubai into a regional financial hub.

The country separately has a minister of state for financial affairs.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) Fund for international development.

Sheikh Hamdan controlled a wide array of conglomerates reaching across Dubai’s economy, such as the Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Natural Gas ‎Company.

Like his brother, he became a big name in horse racing out of the UAE, founding Shadwell Racing in 1981, an operation with a legacy of producing star thoroughbreds.

His funeral service will be restricted to family because of Covid-19, according to Dubai’s government-run media office, which ordered government offices closed for three days of mourning.

“Today we lost one of the most loyal men of the UAE after a life full of giving and sincere patriotism,” wrote the country’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More in this section

Israel Election Netanyahu short of majority amid Israeli vote deadlock
Supermarket Shooting Colorado shooting suspect ‘prone to rage and delusions’
PICTURES: Suez Canal blocked after giant cargo ship turns sideways PICTURES: Suez Canal blocked after giant cargo ship turns sideways
hamdanobitpa-sourceplace: international
Myanmar

Myanmar junta frees hundreds of people held after anti-coup protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices