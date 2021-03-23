Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot (Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP)
Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 20:12
Josef Federman, Associated Press

Exit polls indicate there is no clear winner in Tuesday’s Israeli election, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain and signalling continued political deadlock.

The polls on Israel’s three main TV stations showed Mr Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies, as well as diverse array of opponents, both falling short of a parliamentary majority.

That could set the stage for weeks of paralysis and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election.

Israeli politician Naftali Bennett (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

If the final results are in line with the exit polls, both sides will have to court Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally with strained relations with the prime minister, to form a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Mr Bennett shares Mr Netanyahu’s hard-line nationalist ideology but has signalled he would be open to cooperating with his rivals if given the chance to be prime minister.

