EU criticises AstraZeneca over production shortfalls amid action warning

EU criticises AstraZeneca over production shortfalls amid action warning
The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (PA)
Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 09:55
Associated Press Reporter

A leading European Union official has lashed out at AstraZeneca over a massive shortfall in doses produced for the 27-nation bloc.

Sandra Galina, the chief of the European Commission’s health division, threatened that any shots produced by AstraZeneca in the EU could be forced to stay there.

She told legislators that while vaccine producers such as Pfizer and Moderna have largely met their commitments “the problem has been AstraZeneca”, adding: “So it’s one contract which we have a serious problem.”

The European Union has been criticised at home and abroad for the slow rollout of its vaccine drive to citizens, standing at about a third of jabs given to their citizens compared to nations such as the United States and UK.

(PA Graphics)

Ms Galina said the overwhelming responsibility lies with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was supposed to be the workforce of the drive, because it is cheaper and easier to transport and was supposed to delivered in huge amounts in the first half of the year.

“We are not even receiving a quarter of such deliveries as regards this issue,” she said, adding that AstraZeneca could expect measures from the EU.

“We intend, of course, to take action because, you know, this is the issue that cannot be left unattended,” she said.

The EU closed an advance purchasing agreement with the Anglo-Swedish company in August last year for up to 400 million doses.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Germany Vaccines AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in trial – US health officials
Israel Elections Voters return to polls amid forecasts of tight race in Israel election
Virus Outbreak China Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as three
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international
Harassment allegation committee hearing

Nicola Sturgeon misled Holyrood committee over Salmond investigation, report finds

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices