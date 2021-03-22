Putin to get coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 13:16
Associated Press Reporter

President Vladimir Putin has said he will get a coronavirus vaccination on Tuesday, months after a widespread rollout started in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials, Mr Putin said he will get his shot “tomorrow”, without specifying which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take.

According to the Russian president, more than six million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and more than four million have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Six million The number of people in Russia said to have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine

Widespread vaccination with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot started in Russia in December, but has so far been going slower compared with many other countries.

