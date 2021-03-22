Republic of Congo presidential candidate dies of Covid-19

The Republic of Congo’s top presidential opposition candidate, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications on election day, has died, a spokesman said on Monday.
The 61-year-old politician was last seen in a video circulating on social media on Saturday in which he told supporters he was “fighting death”.
Aides later said he had been flown to France for further treatment.
Spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua confirmed his death to the Associated Press on Monday.
Mr Kolelas, who won 15% of the vote in the 2016 election, was expected to finish second to President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders with more than 36 years in office.