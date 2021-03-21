In Pictures: Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears

A closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 07:47
Associated Press reporters

A bookshop owner has found a way to keep people in Paris feeling plush during the depressing days of the coronavirus pandemic – giant teddy bears.

Philippe Labourel has been lending out oversized stuffed animals since October 2018.

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller’s bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops to remind customers of social distancing rules.

“Don’t ask me why I did it in the first place, but I decided to loan the bears everywhere to make people smile,” Mr Labourel said.

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

At up to 2.5 metres tall, the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.

Mr Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris.

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

He said he has acquired many more bears since last year, but will not say from where or how many make up his soft arsenal.

“Since the virus, I’ve been giving them out to many areas across the city,” Mr Labourel said. “I’m trying to give children a little bit of joy. It’s a huge success.”

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

