Saudi Aramco annual profits drop by almost half
Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that its profits in 2020 had fallen to 49 billion dollars (£35 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets (Amr Nabil/AP)
Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 06:44
Isabel Debre, Associated Press

Saudi Aramco’s net income plunged by nearly 50% in 2020, according to figures.

The Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant announced on Sunday that its profits in 2020 had fallen to 49 billion dollars (£35 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA)

In recent weeks, however, the price has edged up as movement restrictions ease, commerce increases and more people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

But analysts caution that a peak in demand may still be some way off.

Despite the sharp drop in oil revenue, Aramco said it would stick to its promise of paying quarterly dividends of 18.75 billion dollars (£13.5 billion) — 75 billion dollars (£54) a year — due to commitments the company made to shareholders in the run-up to its initial public offering.

Nearly all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98% of the company.

The public figures, obligatory since the firm listed a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange in 2019, offers valuable insight into the health of the region’s largest economy.

Despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the economy away from oil, the kingdom remains heavily dependent on oil exports to fuel government spending.

Saudi Aramco’s profit of 49 billion dollars (£35 billion) in 2020 is down from 88.2 billion dollars (£64 billion) in 2019 and 111.1 billion dollars (£80.1 billion) in 2018.

