Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club partially closed following coronavirus outbreak

The former US president moved to the resort after leaving the White House in January
Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January. Picture: Alex Brandon/AP

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 11:48
Nicole Glennon

Former US President Donald Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago has been partially closed after members of staff tested positive for the coronavirus, US media has reported.

“As some of our staff have recently tested positive for Covid-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte dining room,” club management said, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.

Club management said banquet and event services would stay open and that "all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance" had been taken to sanitize the property.

The Trump Organisation declined to say how many workers were affected by the outbreak.

In a statement to newspaper, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organisation said they have quarantined some of the workers and partially closed a section of the club "out of an abundance of caution". 

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January. 

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago’s management after a New Year’s Eve party that violated an ordinance requiring employees and guests to wear masks. 

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, had posted footage on Facebook showing few guests wearing masks as they crowded a dance floor at the resort. 

Pakistani PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

