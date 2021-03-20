Magnitude 7.2 earthquake felt in Japanese capital

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake felt in Japanese capital
The quake was felt in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)
Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 10:02
AP Reporters

A strong earthquake has been felt in Japan’s capital.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the strength of the quake at magnitude 7.2 after it was reported in Tokyo at around 6.10pm (9.10am GMT).

A tsunami advisory has been issued for Japan’s north-east coast.

The USGS said the quake was centred 21 miles east of Ishinomaki, off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s rugged north-east, at a depth of 37 miles.

The area was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak India Kashmir Italy’s elderly pay the price amid coronavirus vaccine shortfalls
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 19, 2021 UK on verge of passing 50% of adults given first dose of Covid vaccine
Iceland Volcano Iceland volcano erupts after laying dormant for 6,000 years
quakepa-sourceplace: international
Scottish Budget

Ex-finance secretary quits SNP after suspension

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices