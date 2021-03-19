Merkel looks to impose restrictions as Covid infections soar in Germany

Merkel looks to impose restrictions as Covid infections soar in Germany
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 22:45
Associated Press Reporter

Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will have to apply an “emergency brake” to reverse some recent relaxations of pandemic restrictions as coronavirus infections accelerate.

Germany’s national disease control centre says new infections are growing exponentially as the more contagious Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Under an agreement with state governors two weeks ago, Ms Merkel is supposed to reimpose restrictions in regions where the number of new weekly cases rises above 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The nationwide average stood at 95.6 on Friday.

Ms Merkel said that “unfortunately, we will have to make use of this emergency brake”.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Mar 19, 2021 Boris Johnson receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
President Biden stumbles on plane stairs ahead of trip to Atlanta President Biden stumbles on plane stairs ahead of trip to Atlanta
Harriet Harman comment British MP says system ‘fails women’ after off-duty policeman avoids jail for assault
coronavirusgermanypa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Cuomo

Current aide accuses Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment, reports say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices