Tanzania’s first woman president takes office
Samia Suluhu Hassan (AP)
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 08:08
Khaled Abubakar, AP

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president.

Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Koran with her right hand, 61-year-old Ms Hassan took the oath of office at government buildings in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.

She vowed to uphold the constitution of the country at her inauguration, which was witnessed by the East African country’s chief justice and members of the cabinet.

She makes history as the country’s first woman in the position following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli (AP)

Tanzania’s former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abied Karume were also present.

The ceremony was held indoors, and no-one wore a facemask to protect against Covid-19.

Ms Hassan then went outside to inspect a military parade.

Her rise to the presidency follows the death of her predecessor John Magufuli, which was announced on Wednesday. The 61-year-old died in hospital of heart failure.

