Sarah Everard: Second post-mortem carried out after first inconclusive

Miss Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London
Sarah Everard. Picture: Family handout/PA)

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 18:36
Margaret Davis and Michael Drummond, PA

A second post-mortem examination is being carried out on Sarah Everard’s body after the first proved inconclusive, police in the UK have said.

The procedure was being carried out in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of an inquest hearing due to take place on Thursday.

Miss Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.

Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, and serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, also in Kent, has been charged with her murder.

Police divers search near Rope Walk in Sandwich, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

News of the second post-mortem examination came as searches continued in connection with the case, with officers combing areas of woodland in the county.

Large portions of the historic town of Sandwich have been cordoned off, while specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall to search a small stretch of water.

On Monday, officers were seen searching a shopping trolley shelter outside a Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.

Scotland Yard said police have been routinely searching areas of London and Kent as part of the investigation.

Read More

Police continue to comb woodland and water in Sarah Everard investigation

