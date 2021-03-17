Dominic Cummings to appear before MPs following departure from No 10

Mr Cummings will be grilled by the UK's Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday morning
Dominic Cummings to appear before MPs following departure from No 10
Dominic Cummings (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 02:45
PA Reporter

Dominic Cummings is to be questioned by MPs over the British government’s new “high-risk” scientific research agency that he championed before his dramatic departure from No 10.

In his first public appearance since quitting as Boris Johnson’s chief aide, Mr Cummings will be grilled by the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday morning.

He will give evidence on the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (Aria) that he is seen as being the architect of, and has raised concerns of a lack of transparency.

Experts will be given £800 million of funding to identify and fund research involving “high-risk, high-reward” science and will have independence from the Government.

The abrasive former Vote Leave director was previously found to be in contempt of Parliament for refusing to give evidence to MPs on a committee investigating misinformation.

He was last seen exiting Downing Street in November after a bitter power-struggle within No 10 spilled out into the open.

Mr Cummings’ appearance before MPs will be followed by that of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is setting up the agency.

More in this section

Endangered Australian bird losing love song skills as numbers fall
Serial Stowaway Arrest ‘Serial stowaway’ suspect arrested for trespass at Chicago airport
Japan Same Sex Marriage Ruling Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage ruled unconstitutional by court
ariapa-sourceplace: uk
South Korea Economy

South Korean capital orders coronavirus tests for all foreign workers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices