French prime minister plans to get AstraZeneca vaccination as an example

France suspended AstraZeneca jabs on Monday while it waits for the European regulator to clear up any doubts about possible side effects
French prime minister plans to get AstraZeneca vaccination as an example

French Prime Minister Jean Castex. Picture: Stephane de Sakutin/AP

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 21:58
Associated Press Reporter

France’s prime minister says he wants to boost confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine by getting an injection as soon as his government authorises its use again.

France suspended AstraZeneca jabs on Monday while it waits for the European regulator to clear up any doubts about possible side effects.

At age 55 and with no known underlying health problems, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is not, strictly speaking, among the groups yet eligible for vaccination in France, which has prioritised injections for the most vulnerable.

(PA Graphics)

But speaking to broadcaster BFM-TV, Mr Castex said that he wants to get an AstraZeneca injection to set an example.

“Given what is happening, what has just happened, with AstraZeneca, I told myself, in effect, that it would be wise that I get vaccinated very quickly, as soon as the suspension is, I hope, lifted,” he said.

Mr Castex added that he wants to demonstrate to his fellow citizens “that vaccination is the exit door from this crisis”.

Read More

European Medicines Agency 'convinced' benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks

More in this section

Michelle Obama UK visit Michelle Obama says it is not a ‘surprise’ to hear Meghan raise issue of race
Mail Voting Despite threats, foreign hackers did not disrupt US election, officials say
Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland Boris Johnson warns against new ‘cold war’ with China
coronavirusfrancepa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 13, 2021

European Medicines Agency 'convinced' benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices