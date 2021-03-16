Despite threats, foreign hackers did not disrupt US election, officials say

Despite threats, foreign hackers did not disrupt US election, officials say
(Matt Slocum/AP)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 19:29
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

US officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the process in last November’s presidential election, according to government reports.

But officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations aimed at harming Joe Biden’s candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Carolyn Kaster/Evan Vucci/AP)

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Mr Trump’s re-election prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the US.

More in this section

Could lightning have sparked life on early Earth? Could lightning have sparked life on early Earth?
Myanmar Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests
Technology stock Russia threatens to block Twitter in stand-off over banned content
electionpa-sourceplace: international
Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson warns against new ‘cold war’ with China

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices