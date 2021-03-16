Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 11:04
Jari Tanner, Associated Press

Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs – more than 10% of its staff – to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology.

The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 over a period of up to two years, Nokia said.

It should reduce costs by 600 million euros (£517 million) by 2023.

The Finnish company did not specify countries or geographical areas affected by the measure but said the cuts would be carried out across its main four business units.

“Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Nokia chief executive Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

“Ensuring we have the right set-up and capabilities is a necessary step to deliver sustainable long-term performance.”

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, said the expected savings would “offset increased investments in R&D, future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation”.

Apart from increasing investments in 5G – the new generation of broadband technology where Nokia competes with China’s Huawei, Sweden’s Ericsson and South Korea’s Samsung – Nokia said it would also invest in cloud and digital infrastructure.

Mr Lundmark, a former executive with the company in the 1990s, took over Nokia’s top spot in August, and has said he aims to make Nokia the leader in 5G, even at the expense of the company’s profitability in the short term.

In six months he has revamped the company’s strategy and organisation.

More in this section

Artwork in reading Banksy artwork on side of Reading Prison defaced with rival’s name
Virus Outbreak California California governor raises money to contest possible recall campaign
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 13, 2021 AstraZeneca vaccine: World health experts meet to review safety
nokiadigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Sarah Everard death

Autumn trial date set for police officer accused of Sarah Everard murder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices