Banksy artwork on side of Reading Prison defaced with rival’s name

It appeared on March 1 and was officially confirmed as a Banksy on March 4, when the elusive artist posted a video on his Instagram account
Banksy artwork on side of Reading Prison defaced with rival’s name
The piece, Create Escape, appeared on March 1 (Banksy/PA)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 09:37
Claire Hayhurst, PA

A mural by street artist Banksy on the side of a former prison which housed playwright Oscar Wilde has been defaced with red paint.

The artwork, on the red brick wall of the former Reading Prison, showed an inmate escaping lockdown using a knotted spool of paper from a typewriter.

It appeared on March 1 and was officially confirmed as a Banksy on March 4, when the elusive artist posted a video on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, pictures emerged showing the piece, entitled Create Escape, had been defaced with red paint covering the typewriter, with the phrase “Team Robbo” below.

This is believed to be a reference to graffiti artist King Robbo, who was in a long-running feud with Banksy before his death in 2014.

Their rivalry is believed to have begun in 2009, when Banksy painted over one of King Robbo’s tags by Regent’s Canal in Camden.

Save Reading Gaol, a campaign to turn the former prison into an arts and culture hub, tweeted on Tuesday: “A sad morning as we learn that the Banksy mural on the side of Reading Gaol has been deliberately damaged with red paint.

“Awful news to wake up to and to realise that the failure to protect something precious to the town has left it vulnerable to destruction.”

Banksy confirmed the piece was his work in footage told in the parody of an instructional art video.

The video is set to archive commentary from an episode of The Joy Of Painting with Bob Ross.

It shows Banksy picking up and carrying a ladder, then picking out spray cans, in the dark.

Banksy places a stencil for the piece of the wall of Reading Prison and sprays it with paint.

Reading Prison is renowned as the location where Oscar Wilde served two years’ hard labour for “gross indecency”.

Although the site closed to prisoners in 2013, its future is currently the focus of fierce debate.

More in this section

Sarah Everard death Autumn trial date set for police officer accused of Sarah Everard murder
Virus Outbreak California California governor raises money to contest possible recall campaign
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 13, 2021 AstraZeneca vaccine: World health experts meet to review safety
banksypa-sourceplace: ukplace: south eastplace: south west
Nokia

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices