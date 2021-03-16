Tourists tired of lockdown are now free to visit Alcatraz

Tourists tired of lockdown are now free to visit Alcatraz
Alcatraz Island (Noah Berger/PA)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 07:48
Associated Press Reporter

Alcatraz, the historic US island prison off San Francisco, opened up for a limited number of indoor tours, which had been off-limits for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Face masks and social distancing are still required at the island, which once housed inmates such as Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

Ferries to Alcatraz are operating at 25% capacity, carrying about 150 passengers instead of the usual 600.

People walk up a hill toward the sally port on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco (Eric Risberg/AP)

Access to the infamous cell house in California will also be limited only to visitors who sign up for the audio tour in advance.

Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers, increased cleanings and hand sanitising stations.

Food service will not be available on the ferries or on the island.

A couple walk through the main cell house on Alcatraz Island (Eric Risberg/AP)

In August, the popular tourist destination opened to an outdoor-only experience, to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Alcatraz usually hosts up to 5,000 tourists a day.

For now, that number will be reduced to about a thousand.

More in this section

Capitol Breach Threat Security restrictions around US Capitol to be eased
Koreas US Kim’s sister criticises US and South Korea for holding military exercises
Coronavirus - Sat Feb 6, 2021 UK leaders and medical experts defend AstraZeneca jab as EU countries pause use
coronavirusalcatrazpa-sourceplace: international
Sarah Everard death

Four arrested and two fines issued amid further Sarah Everard vigil policing protest

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices