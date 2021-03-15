Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine arrested during protest

Uganda’s main opposition leader Bobi Wine (AP/Nicholas Bamulanzeki, File)
Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 10:57
Rodney Muhumuza, Associated Press

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala.

The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Mr Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying “Bring back our people”.

Mr Wine is protesting against the detention of many of his supporters before, during and after the presidential election in January in which he challenged long-time leader Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (Jack Taylor/PA)

The election was won by Mr Museveni but Mr Wine has disputed the official results, saying they are fraudulent and that he actually won the election.

Authorities accuse Mr Wine, a singer and MP whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, of trying to lead violent protests that could cause the collapse of Mr Museveni’s government.

Mr Wine says he is leading a non-violent movement.

