Flights cancelled as worst sandstorm in a decade covers China’s north

Flights cancelled as worst sandstorm in a decade covers China’s north
The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing’s skies and sent air quality indices soaring on Monday (Andy Wong/AP)
Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 04:59
Associated Press reporters

Beijing and a wide area of China’s north were enveloped on Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, leading hundreds of flights to be cancelled.

Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand, while traffic snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital’s two main airports were cancelled before midday.

Such storms used to occur regularly in the springtime as sand from western deserts blew eastwards, affecting areas as far as northern Japan.

The sandstorm was described by experts as the ‘most intense’ event of its kind in a decade (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Massive planting of trees and bushes in fragile areas has reduced the storms’ intensity, but the expansion of cities and industries has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China.

The National Meteorological Centre predicted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions from Xinjiang in the far north-west to Heilongjiang in the north-east and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin.

“This is the most intense sandstorm weather our country has seen in 10 years, as well as it covering the broadest area,” the centre said in a post on its website.

Beijing took on the appearance of a post-apolyptic environment due to the sandstorm (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

It was not clear if the storm was related to a recent general decline in air quality despite efforts to end Beijing’s choking smog.

The ruling Communist Party has pledged to reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years.

Environmentalists say China needs to do more to reduce dependency on coal that has made it the world’s biggest emitter of climate changing gasses.

More in this section

Myanmar Dozens more deaths as martial law imposed by Myanmar military in Yangon
Sarah Everard death Officers investigating Sarah Everard murder cordon off area in Sandwich
Sarah Everard death Hundreds of protesters chant ‘shame on you’ before march to London's Parliament Square
sandstormpa-sourceplace: international
Australia Rape Allegation

Australians rally for justice for women as alleged rapes shake government

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices