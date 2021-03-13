In pictures: Sorrow and anger as women pay tribute to Sarah Everard

People in the crowd turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 20:06
PA Reporters

Hundreds of people gathered in Clapham Common in south London to call for more to be done to tackle violence against women following the death of Sarah Everard.

Protesters gathered despite a ban on planned vigils for the 33-year-old taking place across the UK, due to coronavirus restrictions.

A minute’s silence was held and candles were lit during a virtual event, on the day 48-year-old police constable Wayne Couzens appeared in court charged with Ms Everard’s murder. The marketing executive’s body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday following her disappearance on March 3.

Police surround the band stand in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled (Victoria Jones/PA)

People talk to police as they call for the crowd on Clapham Common to disperse (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Reclaim These Streets vigil was held virtually across the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)

People light candles outside the Scottish Parliament in memory of Ms Everard (Jane Barlow/PA)

Women hold up placards outside the Senedd in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with Sarah Everard’s murder (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ms Everard went missing after walking home from a friend’s house on March 3, and her death has prompted an upsurge of anger over wider issues regarding women’s safety (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted paying tribute to Ms Everard – commemorated here at the University of Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Flowers and candles are placed on College Green in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

