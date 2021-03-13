Police officer appears in court charged with Sarah Everard murder

Police officer appears in court charged with Sarah Everard murder

A police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where serving police constable Wayne Couzens is to appear charged with murder and kidnapping related to the death of Sarah Everard. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 10:46
Jess Glass, PA

The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has appeared in court for the first time.

Police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing the 33-year-old marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.

Sarah Everard’s body was found in woodland in Kent Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA

Her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.

Couzens appeared in person at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning for his first appearance following his arrest on Tuesday.

A police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where police constable Wayne Couzens is to appear charged with the murder of Sarah Everard (Steve Parsons/PA)

The case will be sent to a crown court in the coming days.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Couzens joined the force in 2018, most recently serving in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, an armed unit responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate and embassies in London.

His main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic buildings and Scotland Yard said he was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard’s disappearance.

The force said that Couzens, of Deal, in Kent, was taken to hospital for a second time in 48 hours on Friday for treatment to another head injury suffered in custody, before he was discharged and returned to a police station.

He was previously treated in hospital for a separate head wound on Thursday, also sustained in custody when he was alone in his cell.

