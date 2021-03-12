Minneapolis to pay $27m to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The Minneapolis City Council emerged from a closed session to announce the settlement, which includes 500,000 dollars for the neighbourhood where Mr Floyd was arrested.
(Jim Mone/AP)
Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 19:34
Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27m to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the black man’s death in police custody.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Mr Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a former officer who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

Mr Floyd’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death.

It alleged the officers violated Mr Floyd’s rights when they restrained him, and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

