Piers Morgan dismisses GMB return after petitions reach 200,000 signatures

Morgan stood down after saying he did not believe Meghan Markle’s remarks in an interview, when she spoke about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 22:43
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Piers Morgan has said he will not be returning to Good Morning Britain, after petitions calling for him to be reinstated reached a combined total of almost 200,000 signatures.

The TV presenter, 55, thanked those who had supported him following his on-air comments about Meghan Markle and her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

His comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind and prompted 41,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom, and a formal complaint to ITV from Meghan.

Three petitions on Change.org calling for Morgan to return to GMB have since garnered a combined total of more than 196,000 signatures.

In response to the numbers, Morgan wrote on Twitter: “I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise.”

Earlier on Thursday, Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford said he had not wanted Morgan to quit the show after they had a heated on-air discussion about Meghan which led to Morgan walking off set.

On Twitter, Beresford said: “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.”

Beresford, 40, said challenging Morgan’s views was “not an outrage”.

During Thursday’s programme, presenter Kate Garraway described Morgan as “passionate” and “authentic”.

Morgan earlier tweeted that he enjoyed a victory over BBC Breakfast on his final day on GMB.

“I had one goal when I joined GMB – beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings,” he wrote.

“On my last day, we did it. That was down to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

“They don’t all agree with me, some don’t even like me, but we were a team … and we won. Thanks guys. I’ll miss you.”

