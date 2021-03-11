Sarah Everard suspect taken to hospital after custody head wound

Scotland Yard said the suspect, who is in his 40s, was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held
Sarah Everard (Met Police/PA)

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 17:14
PA Reporters

The Metropolitan Police officer suspected of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard was taken to hospital for a head injury sustained while in custody.

Scotland Yard said the suspect, who is in his 40s, was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.

He was found collapsed and unconscious in his cell on Thursday after suffering serious head wounds, according to the Sun.

Flowers from members of the public left near Great Chart Golf and Leisure near Ashford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Met said: “The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody.

“He has since been discharged and returned to custody. We are not prepared to discuss further.”

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Wednesday night that human remains – which have not yet been identified – had been found in an area of woodland in Ashford, in Kent, by detectives investigating Ms Everard’s disappearance.

Anger over safety fears as police officer suspected of Sarah Everard murder

