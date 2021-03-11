One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for use by EU

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting conditional marketing authorisation for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in people from 18 years of age.

Ireland is in line for 600,000 doses of the vaccine which are due to arrive in the country between April and June.

However, last week Johnson & Johnson told the EU that issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment meant it was "under stress" to meet the goal of delivering 55 million doses by the end of June.

The vaccine, which requires just one shot and can be stored in the fridge, was previously dubbed a "game changer" by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

It is the fourth vaccine for coronavirus to be approved for use in Europe.

“With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” Emer Cooke, EMA’s Executive Director said.

Results from a clinical trial involving over 44,000 people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries found that the Johnson & Johnson jab was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.

In the study, half received a single dose of the vaccine and half were given placebo.

The trial found a 67% reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases after 2 weeks in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared with those given a placebo.

The side effects with the vaccine in the study were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days after vaccination. The most common ones were pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea.