Prince William: 'We are very much not a racist family' 

Prince William has said his family is “very much not a racist family,” following Harry and Meghan's claims that a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about how dark their unborn child’s skin might be.

Prince William also said he has not spoken to his brother since the interview but said he plans to.

William made the comment following his first public appearance since the interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey aired. He is the first member of the Royal Family to publicly address the issue.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace broke its silence on claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement, they said "the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

Harry and Meghan claim a member of the Royal family had concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be before he was born

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Prince Harry later clarified to Winfrey that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

During the course of the interview, Meghan also claimed that Prince William’s wife Kate made her cry ahead of the royal wedding, contrary to reports that it was in fact Meghan who had made Kate cry.